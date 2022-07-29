Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 757 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.54 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

