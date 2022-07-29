Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NiSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,622,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 311,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

