Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 380 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 149.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.0% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 690,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,506,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 5.0 %

AVB stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.