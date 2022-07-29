Versor Investments LP Purchases 11,727 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $20,209,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,094,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.7 %

JELD stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.