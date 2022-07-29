Versor Investments LP Takes $466,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

