Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,330,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,055,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Atkore Stock Up 4.4 %

Atkore stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

