Versor Investments LP Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.84. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.