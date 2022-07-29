Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

FMC Stock Up 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

