Versor Investments LP Buys 1,328 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

