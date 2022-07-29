Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 377,991 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 124,183 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $6,330,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.8% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

