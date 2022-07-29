Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

