Versor Investments LP Acquires 99 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Graham by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Graham by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Graham by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 563.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
