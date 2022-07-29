Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.39. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

