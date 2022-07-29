HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,599 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

