Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $138.54, but opened at $145.51. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $143.87, with a volume of 2,030 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,071,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

