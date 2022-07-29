abrdn plc Sells 69,468 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,468 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.