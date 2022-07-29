Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,156 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE:XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

