abrdn plc Sells 19,627 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

UDR Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.