abrdn plc Acquires 12,877 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

