abrdn plc Purchases 1,974 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,141,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,390,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $383.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.68. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

