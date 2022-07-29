Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.82 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.