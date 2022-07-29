Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

