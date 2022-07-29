Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.93. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.78.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

