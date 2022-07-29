State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,704 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bank worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,791 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:CADE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

