State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,859 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Axonics worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 587.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.