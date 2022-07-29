State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

