Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

