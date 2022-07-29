Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,340.77 ($64.35).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,945.50 ($59.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £80.14 billion and a PE ratio of 456.57. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,196.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,503.45.

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

