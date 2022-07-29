Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

LEGR stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

