iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,607,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

