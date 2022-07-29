Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $185.61 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average of $193.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

