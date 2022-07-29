Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 28,469 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $6,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 180.59% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.