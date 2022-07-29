Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

