Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,554 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 146,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

