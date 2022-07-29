Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

