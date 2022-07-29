Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $61.90 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $61,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,891,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

