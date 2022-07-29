Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.26% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $62,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $70.41.
