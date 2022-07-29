The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 57.0% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

