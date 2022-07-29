Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

