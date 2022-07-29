AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $63,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

