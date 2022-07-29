Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $61,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.