IFG Advisory LLC Buys 184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $123.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

