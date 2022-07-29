iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

