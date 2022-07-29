Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $63,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $460.11 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

