Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $61,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

