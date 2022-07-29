Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,443 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $62,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

