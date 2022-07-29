abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.