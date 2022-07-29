State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,145 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

