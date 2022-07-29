abrdn plc Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,462 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

