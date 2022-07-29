abrdn plc Sells 43,545 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 43,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,149,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

